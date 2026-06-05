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Video of K Annamalai Calling Rajinikanth His ‘Guru’ Shared With Misleading Claim

We found out that the video dates back to September 2025.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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Amid the news of former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai quitting the BJP and expecting to launch a new political movement, a video of him speaking about meeting actor Rajinikanth has been going viral on the internet.

  • The video is being shared, claiming that the meeting between the two is related to the recent announcements.

  • One such post sharing the video captions, 'RAJINIKANTH - ANNAMALAI. Finnally We Realised it Was Not Normal Meets'.

(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no relation to the recent events following Annamalai's resignation.

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How did we find out?: We went to the official account of IBC News and found out that the original video was uploaded on 23 September, 2025.

  • The video was posted months before Annamalai announced his resignation from the BJP, and the news was announced regarding a new political movement.

What does he say in the video?: In the video, Annamalai states that he considers Rajinikanth to be his guru and that they meet once a month or in two months and to not relate this to politics.

"I meet Rajini Sir regularly, once a month, or once in two months. I don't post that on social media.I don't see him as a movie star, I see him more as someone I have a deep-rooted friendship with based on spirituality. And yes, I met him also recently. So you're making this meeting between friends a big deal. He's always been a sort of leader to me. That's how I see him. I see him as a guru. So I kindly request not to drag him into the political stage and make it a big deal of "oh he met him, he met him".
K Annamalai

Conclusion: The video has no relation to the recent news about K Annamalai reportedly being expected to start a new political movement.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   Tamil Nadu   Rajinikanth 

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