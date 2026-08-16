Old Video Falsely Shared To Show a Celebration of Balochistan’s Independence

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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Baloch human rights activist Mahrang Baloch declaring Balochistan, in Pakistan, an independent country.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Mahrang Baloch is not merely a voice. She is a symbol of Baloch resistance & the aspirations of the #Baloch people. Today, she has declared #Balochistan an independent country a bold assertion of Balochistan’s long-standing demand for freedom."
Amrita News also shared the same video with a similar claim.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video shared in 2024 with similar visuals.
The video was uploaded to YouTube on with a caption that reads, "Dr Mahrang Baloch Huge Jalsa in Quetta, Balochistan".
We observed that the video shared recently with the claim has a watermark.
We ran a reverse image search and found that it is the logo of the online news network, The Balochistan Post.
Following this, we went through The Balochistan Post's official X account and found the original post.
The video was uploaded on and is captioned "The roar of the lioness! Tens of thousands respond to Dr @MahrangBaloch_'s chants."
After running a keyword search, we found two reports on the gathering.
According to News Intervention, Dr Sabiha Baloch, a human rights activist, addressed the crowd at Shahwani Stadium about the history of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).
Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper, published a report on .
According to the report, the BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch addressed a gathering on and stated that a 'revolution' was brewing in Balochistan.
The gathering was at the Shahwani Stadium in Quetta.
We also found that Mahrang Baloch was sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta on over the killing of a paramilitary soldier.
Conclusion: The video is old and does not show Mahrang Baloch declaring Balochistan an independent country.
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