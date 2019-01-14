Rahul Didn’t Say Mahatma Picked up Non-Violence From Islam Alone

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the Indian diaspora in Dubai has been revived on social media with the claim that he said, Mahatma Gandhi picked up the concept of non-violence from Islam.

In the video, Gandhi can be heard saying, “Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from our great religions, from our great teachers. Mahatma Gandhiji picked up the idea of non-violence from ancient Indian philosophy, from Islam.”

However, a full version of his speech shows that the viral clip has been cut short to edit out the part where he goes on to refer to multiple religions and not just Islam.