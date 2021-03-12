2019 Pic Shared After Khattar Govt Wins Trust Vote in Haryana

An old image of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa Prajapati shaking hands with the leader of the Opposition, Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resurfaced on social media with the false claim of it being a recent one.

The development comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) government won the trust vote in the Haryana Assembly against the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in light of the farmers’ protest.