Kejriwal Setting Up India’s First Teachers’ University? Not Quite!

Contrary to Kejriwal’s claims, Delhi’s teacher training university would not be the first one of its kind in the country.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University was established by the state government exclusively for teachers’ education. It was established under the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University Act or ‘Act No 33’ of 2008 to “provide for the establishment and incorporation of Teachers Education University” in the state.

Currently, the university offers Bachelor of Education (B. Ed), Master of Education (M. Ed) and Master of Philosophy (M. Phil) degrees and is affiliated with 668 colleges.