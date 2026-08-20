Did Rahul Gandhi Make ‘Disgusting’ Remarks on Modi, Meloni? Claim Is Misleading

A video of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi speaking on a stage is being shared on social media, where he can be heard talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

What does he say?: In the video, Gandhi taking a dig at PM Modi's foreign policy, wondering where the idea of hugging world leaders as a part of it came from. He then calls upon Sandeep Dikshit, a fellow Congress leader, demonstrating the prime minister's 'foreign policy' by hugging him.

The claim: Those sharing this clip have claimed, "Rahul Gandhi literally making disgusting remarks against PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni (sic)," calling the statement "gutter-level politics."