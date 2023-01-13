Clip Doesn't Show Rahul Gandhi Refusing to Wear Turban in the Absence of Cameras

A 30-second video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying "not now" is being shared on social media with a claim that he refused to wear a turban since there were no cameras around.

This comes after Gandhi reached Punjab on 10 January continuing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Who shared the video?: The claim was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP member Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and BJP Himachal member Chetan Bragta.