PM Modi's Security 'Breached' in Punjab: How Is His Protection Ensured?

However, the PM's cavalcade was stranded, allegedly due to protesting farmers blocking the road, about 25 km ahead of Hussainiwala, and just before Ferozepur city. Modi's convoy turned back and went to Bathinda, and all his events were cancelled.

Who is responsible for protecting the PM? How is the prime minister protected on state visits? How was PM Modi's security "breached" in Punjab? Here's what we know.