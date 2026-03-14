Private Messaging Apps Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked, Report Finds

"These platforms have evolved from simple peer-to-peer tools into hybrid communication ecosystems that blur the line between private and public spaces," the FID's report said, as they offer one-to-one communications through chats while also giving people the option to form channels and broadcast groups.

Such "semi-public" platforms are beneficial to users for private communications when they offer E2EE, a feature which acts a hurdle to monitor disinformation and illegal content when used en masse.

Bad, or in India's case, politically motivated actors have previously adapted to platform regulations.

After WhatsApp ramped up its detection and removal of spam and inorganic behaviour, the political actors "shifted to gradually and methodically adding new phone numbers into existing groups" to circumvent detection, the study found.

In the first half of 2024, operatives reportedly bypassed political restrictions on paid messaging by using a verified business account called "Viksit Bharat Sampark" to broadcast propaganda to non-consenting users.