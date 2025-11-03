'The Taj Story': When WhatsApp Forwards Become a 165-Minute Film

What happens when an average Indian WhatsApp uncle’s endless diatribe against Muslims, colossal disdain for “leftist” scholars, obsessive hate towards the Mughals, mixed with conspiracy theories masquerading as “history”, airs on the big screen?

You get yourself 165 minutes of an infuriatingly boring watch, titled The Taj Story.

The protagonist, Vishnu Das (Paresh Rawal), is a guide working at the Taj Mahal who is fighting for guide association election. His adversary in this election is, of course, a heavily bearded, kohl-eyed, salwar-kurta-clad Muslim, who threatens Das to back off or face dire consequences.