No, President Kovind Did Not Tweet About Withdrawing Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by President Ram Nath Kovind's account is going viral across social media.

In the image, President Kovind expressed shame on conferring the Padma Shri award to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permission to withdraw the award, after her remarks hurt the "sentiments of the country."

The claim comes after the actress made controversial statements regarding India's independence, saying that the country got freedom as alms in 1947 but truly achieved freedom in 2014, when Modi government came to power.

Ranaut received the Padma Shri award, which is one of India's highest civilian honours, along with 101 others.

However, we found that the screenshot was from a fake account. President Ram Nath Kovind's official Twitter account is a verified one that operates under the username '@rashtrapatibhvn', whereas the fake account, which is now suspended, tweeted under the username '@rashtrptibhvn'.