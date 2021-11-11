Twitter Reacts to Kangana Saying We Got True Freedom in 2014, ‘Bheek’ in 1947

Further Context

While referencing the 1857 Revolt which the British had crushed, Kangana Ranaut talked about how the British Raj came down upon the Indian population.

Kangana added, “Indians cultivated in themselves a strong sense of being wronged. In that phase where you’re stripped of everything, all you want is to fight. I’m not saying ‘this is right’ or ‘this is wrong’. I’m saying that is what human psyche is.”

Kangana then alleged that those labelled ‘liberals and Congress helped Britishers in their agenda,' “And the British were acutely aware that blood will flow but they decided whose blood will flow. It shouldn’t be their blood. And for that they needed some people who could help them. For that, they needed some people who could help them so that Indian blood flows. These are the people who were labelled as liberals, Congress.”