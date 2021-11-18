Old Video Falsely Linked to Recent Encounter With Naxals in Gadchiroli

A video of C-60 commandos being welcomed is being shared on social media to claim that it's related to the encounter with Maharashtra police on Saturday, 13 November, wherein 26 naxals were killed, including top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde.

The encounter took place in the deep forests near Dhanora in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal had said.

However, we found that the viral video is an old one and not linked to the recent encounter. It could be traced back to May at least.