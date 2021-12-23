No, Photo Doesn't Show PM Modi Touching IAS Officer Arti Dogra's Feet

A photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi touching the feet of a differently-abled woman is being shared identifying her as IAS officer Arti Dogra, adding that he was the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project.

However, we found that the woman in the photograph was not Dogra and neither was she the chief architect of the Kashi Vishwanath renovation project. The woman in the photo was identified as one Shikha Rastogi from Varanasi. Dogra, on the other hand, is a 2006 batch IAS Officer who is currently working with the Rajasthan government.

Additionally, the chief architect of the renovation project is Dr Bimal Patel.