No, Video Doesn't Show People Raising Slogans Against PM Modi in Varanasi

A video of people purportedly raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on social media.

The video, which is shared with text questioning the "unique popularity" of PM Modi, shows a crowd chanting slogans as both leaders walk away from them.

However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim. The video shows PM Modi's recent visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where the crowd raised slogans in support of him.