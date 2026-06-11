Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, PM Modi Didn’t Ask Women To Sell Gold and Deposit Their Money in Banks

No, PM Modi Didn’t Ask Women To Sell Gold and Deposit Their Money in Banks

There is no evidence of PM Modi asking women to sell their gold. The graphic is a fabricated one.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fake graphic bearing Navbharat Times' logo is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi asked women to sell their gold and deposit that money in their bank accounts.</p></div>
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A fake graphic bearing Navbharat Times' logo is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi asked women to sell their gold and deposit that money in their bank accounts.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A graphic, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to "mothers and sisters" to sell their gold and deposit that money in banks is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The image, which bears the logo of Hindi news organisation Navbharat Times, is being shared with text which reads, "This is not the time to buy gold but this is the time for sacrifice by mothers and sisters. There is an appeal to mothers and sisters to sell gold and deposit all the money in their bank. Narendra Modi Prime Minister."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is false. There is no evidence of PM Modi making this statement.

Also ReadAI-Altered Video of Amit Shah Stating JAAC Will Help India Get PoK Goes Viral

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a search with the keywords 'PM Modi sell gold deposit money' but did not find any credible source sharing the statement presented in the claim.

  • A search for the relevant posts on PM Modi's official social media accounts (links here, here, and here) also yielded a similar result.

  • We then went to Navbharat Times' X account to check if they had shared such a graphic.

  • While we did not find the image from the claim, we came across a post which rubbished the graphic from the claim, clarifying that it was fake.

NBT clarified that they had not shared this claim.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • It also led us to an X post by the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing, which clarified that the statement in the viral claim was fake.

  • "The Prime Minister had urged the general public to postpone gold purchases in view of global circumstances," it clarified.

Conclusion: A fake graphic is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi asked women to sell their gold and deposit that money in their bank accounts.

Also ReadIs the Image Showing a Large Crowd at CJP’s Protest AI-Generated? No, It’s Real!

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