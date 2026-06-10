AI-Altered Video of Amit Shah Stating JAAC Will Help India Get PoK Goes Viral

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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) will help India get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
One of the claims reads, ”Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has now openly declared that the Awami Action Committee will play a role in facilitating India's occupation of Azad Kashmir.“
This video is viral amid the ban on JAAC by the Government of Azad Kashmir under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and did not find any credible reports or videos of Amit Shah stating that JAAC will help India get PoK.
We conducted a reverse image search and found the original interview of Amit Shah at the India Today Conclave 2024.
In the video, at around the 33:26 mark, Amit Shah is heard making the statement, 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India. The Muslims there are ours, and the Hindus there are also ours.'
However, the rest of the statement in the viral claim, where Amit Shah is talking about JAAC, is not present in the original video.
We ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a deepfake detection tool, which identified the section in the audio where Shah talks about JAAC as likely to be a deepfake.
Conclusion: The video has been altered and does not show authentic footage of Amit Shah.
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