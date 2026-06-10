Is the Image Showing a Large Crowd at CJP’s Protest AI-Generated? No, It’s Real!

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A photo, taken at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June is being widely shared on social media, where some users have claimed that the image is an AI-generated one.
The claim is being shared to insinuate that the image was created to show a large crowd when there was low turnout at the protest.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to The Hindu's coverage of the CJP's protest.
On scrolling through the article, we found that the same image had been published in the part where the article discussed Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk joining the protest.
The image was credited to one Shashi Shekhar Kashyap.
Not AI: To confirm that it was an authentic one, we ran the image through two AI content detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool gave the image a zero percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one, noting that it was human-made.
Similarly, SightEngine, too, gave the image a one percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one, confirming that The Hindu had not used AI to create any part of the image.
Conclusion: A real photo from the CJP's protest is being shared with the false claim that it shows an AI-generated image of a crowd.
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