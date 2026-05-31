Devotees Ask Modi—Why Kill Cockroaches AND (Not IN) Delhi Gymkhana?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political tsunami hit India in May 2014. Two undercurrents had powered the storm that gave India its first majority government in 25 years. The Hindu-dominated, Hindi-speaking middle class was yearning for India to fling away a “middle income, middle aspiration” yolk. And India’s young voters were restlessly flailing for optimism and opportunities.

Modi spoke the language of disruptive change—not a continuum, but a decisive break from the glacial pace of the past. His invocation of achche din (upcoming good days) became the rallying cry that would make India great.