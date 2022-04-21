‘Vile, Hateful’: Navika Kumar Criticised for Joke on Jahangirpuri Demolition

Several structures in Jahangirpuri including the gate of a mosque, tin roofs, shops attached to the mosque, and some people's homes were demolished on 20 April in an anti-encorachment drive by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

This demolition took place following communal clashes in the same area on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April. The demolition continued even after the Supreme Court issued a stay order on it, and videos of bulldozers rolling in and razing establishments illegally have taken over social media.