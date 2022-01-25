Picture From Rajasthan Shared as BJP Leader Attacked in UP During Campaigning

According to the article, Meghwal had arrived at the protest site to participate in a BJP protest over irrigation and inflation when the incident happened. It also carried another, similar photograph.

Using keywords, we looked for more information regarding the incident.

According to this NDTV report , clashes erupted after the United Kisan Morcha – a farmers’ body - announced its opposition to the BJP protest.

It added that farmer leaders as well as police personnel came to Meghwal’s rescue and that the police had to resort to using force to disperse the group.