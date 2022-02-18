2019 Visuals of Mayawati, Jayant Chaudhary Meeting Shared as Recent Event

Using InVID, a Google Chrome video verification extension, we divided the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them.

Since we were able to identify RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati in the photograph, we supplemented the search with their names as keywords.

The results led us to a report by Hindi news portal Amar Ujala dated 16 March, 2019 and noted that it showed the first meeting between the leaders after a major alliance (mahagathbandhan) was announced between SP, RLD and BSP before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.