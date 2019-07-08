Incident From Morocco Shared as Attack on Muslim Woman in India

As can be seen in the video, the woman was attacked with eggs, flour and further harassed. The assault doesn’t stop until a passerby interferes to help the woman.

While looking into the incident, we came across another report by the news portal Observers.France24, which carried an article titled ‘Debunked: A supposed “Islamophobic” attack on a Moroccan girl’.

As per the story, the boys were not harassing the girl but were just having “fun”. The article also quotes the boys as saying that “the girl was like their sister”. The girl corroborated the boys version as well. However The Observers questioned if the girl was coerced into giving that statement.

The Quint has not been able to verify the boys’ version mentioned in The Observers’ story. However, the incident is certainly not from India as claimed in the post on Twitter.