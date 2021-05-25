Jayant Chaudhary Takes Over RLD: West UP Is Ripe for a New Leader

In particular, Chaudhary has been trying to win over Jat youth - a section that had almost entirely shifted to the BJP after 2013. He even led a protest against the Hathras rape case and had to face a lathi-charge from the police.

No doubt there is a churn underway in Western UP due to the increasing anger among farmers against the BJP. The RLD's strong performance and BJP's under par showing in the recent Panchayat elections bear testimony to this.

This churn began with the protests against non payment of dues to farmers and high power tariffs. But after in the last six months, these protests got aligned to the larger farmers' movement against the Centre's farm laws.

With the influential Bharatiya Kisan Union led by Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait also on the warpath against the BJP, this is a great opportunity for the Chaudhary to revive agrarian politics in UP.