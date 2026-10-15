Old Unrelated Video Shared as Indian Army Attacking Anti-CEC Protester in Delhi

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Indian Army assaulting an anti-CEC protester in Delhi.
The viral claim also states that the brutality is being carried out based on orders from Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post from 2020 with visuals matching the viral clip.
The video was uploaded to Instagram on , which predates the recent anti-CEC protests.
Using screengrabs from this video, we ran another reverse image search, which led us to two reports that shared the same visuals.
Pakistani news organisation Dawn published a report on , stating that the viral video allegedly showed Indian security forces torturing a Kashmiri youth.
According to the report, Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the video is from the Pulwama area.
News organisation Deccan Herald published an article on , reporting that two videos of youth being allegedly attacked by soldiers are being shared on social media.
According to the report, the videos were being shared, purportedly showing army soldiers beating youth and forcing them to chant anti-Pakistani slogans.
Delhi Police's confirmation: We also found a comment from the official X account of Delhi Police under the viral video, stating that the video was shared out of context and has nothing to do with current events.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2017 and does not show army officials attacking anti-CEC protesters in Delhi.
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