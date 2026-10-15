Video of Altercation Between Woman Protester and Cop Viral With False Claims

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(Content warning: Depiction and description of violence. Discretion is advised.)
A video showing a person tugging at a woman police officer's face and body is being widely shared on social media, where some users have claimed that it shows a male Congress worker assaulting a female Delhi Police officer during the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar across Delhi.
This post by Anurag Mishra, who identifies himself as a writer with right-wing propaganda website, OpIndia, gathered over two lakh views at the time of writing this report.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading as the civilian is also a woman.
The fight was between Ritu Barala, a National Secretary of the Congress' student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Constable Chanchal Yadav from the Delhi Police.
How did we find out the truth?: Mishra's X post carried visuals from NSUI's post, which we checked.
NSUI had shared the video with a caption stating that the Delhi Police had beaten up a "female NSUI colleague who was protesting."
We ran a reverse image search on this video, which led us to an X post by Mojo Story, identifying the protester as NSUI's National Secretary Ritu Barala.
In this video, one can see Barala's face. The design on the cuff of the sleeve match with those of the protesters seen in the viral video.
A report by Bhaskar English also carried visuals of the women fighting, noting that Barala alleged that the police had hit protesters on their 'private parts'.
On 14 October, during a press conference with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Barala presented her side of the incident, along with the other woman protester who was present in the bus.
Conclusion: A video showing a fight between a woman protester and a woman constable is being shared with the false claim that it shows a male Congress worker assaulted a female Delhi Police officer.
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