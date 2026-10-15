Old Video of Greta Thunberg Speaking at an SFI UK Gathering Shared as Recent

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show climate activist Greta Thunberg attending a recent protest in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the Indian youth.
One of the posts sharing the video was captioned, "Today a surprise speaker Great Thunberg came to the protest in solidarity with the Indian youth & students at Trafalgar Square, London."
(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to and shows Greta Thunberg attending the Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK's victory gathering in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the student movement in India.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by National Herald, an Indian English-language newspaper, which carried the viral clip.
The video was uploaded on , with a caption stating that climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed solidarity with the student protests in India while speaking at a Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK gathering in London.
News organisation The Wire also shared the same visuals on with the caption, "Greta Thunberg Salutes 'People Power' At London Rally in Support of Indian Youth"
We went through the official X account of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) United Kingdom and found the original video, uploaded on .
According to the caption, the video shows Greta Thunberg showing solidarity with the Indian student movement at SFI-UK's victory gathering at Trafalgar Square in London.
Greta Thunberg has shown support for the recent protests. However, the viral video is not recent and dates back to July.
Conclusion: The video dates back to and shows Greta Thunberg attending SFI-UK's victory gathering in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the student movement in India.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)