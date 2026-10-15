Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Greta Thunberg Speaking at an SFI UK Gathering Shared as Recent

Old Video of Greta Thunberg Speaking at an SFI UK Gathering Shared as Recent

The video dates back to July 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show climate activist Greta Thunberg attending a recent protest in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the Indian youth.</p></div>
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An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show climate activist Greta Thunberg attending a recent protest in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the Indian youth.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show climate activist Greta Thunberg attending a recent protest in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the Indian youth.

One of the posts sharing the video was captioned, "Today a surprise speaker Great Thunberg came to the protest in solidarity with the Indian youth & students at Trafalgar Square, London."

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to July 2026 and shows Greta Thunberg attending the Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK's victory gathering in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the student movement in India.

Also ReadVideo From Philippines Falsely Shared as One Showing Protests in Delhi

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by National Herald, an Indian English-language newspaper, which carried the viral clip.

  • The video was uploaded on 27 July 2026, with a caption stating that climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed solidarity with the student protests in India while speaking at a Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK gathering in London.

  • News organisation The Wire also shared the same visuals on 27 July 2026 with the caption, "Greta Thunberg Salutes 'People Power' At London Rally in Support of Indian Youth"

  • We went through the official X account of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) United Kingdom and found the original video, uploaded on 26 July 2026.

  • According to the caption, the video shows Greta Thunberg showing solidarity with the Indian student movement at SFI-UK's victory gathering at Trafalgar Square in London.

  • Greta Thunberg has shown support for the recent protests. However, the viral video is not recent and dates back to July.

Screengrab of Greta Thunberg's Instagram story about the recent protests.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video dates back to July 2026 and shows Greta Thunberg attending SFI-UK's victory gathering in London's Trafalgar Square to show solidarity with the student movement in India.

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