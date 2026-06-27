US Judge Seeks Dept Of Justice Justification For Dropping Adani Fraud Charges

The fraud charges stemmed from a November 2024 indictment, which alleged that Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani orchestrated a $265 million scheme involving bribes to Indian officials for solar energy contracts and misrepresentation of anti-bribery practices to US investors. The Department of Justice claimed that details of the alleged bribes were concealed to secure financing, while the Adani Group denied all allegations. The conglomerate clarified in a stock exchange filing that the charges related to securities fraud, not bribery as coverage revealed.