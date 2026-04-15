Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip

2006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip

The video dates back to 2006, when Singh expressed support for Banerjee during protests in Singur, West Bengal.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 20-year-old video is being shared to falsely claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP supports Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.</p></div>
i

A 20-year-old video is being shared to falsely claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP supports Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporting Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is being shared as a recent video on social media, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The video is authentic, but old, and has no connection to the upcoming elections.

  • It dates back to 2006 and shows Singh supporting Banerjee during the protests against Tata Nano's new factory in Singur, West Bengal.

Also ReadOld Clip of Major Fire Breaking Out Falsely Linked to Workers’ Protest in Noida

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens' mobile app, which led us to a longer version of the video on Facebook.

  • Featuring ABP Ananda's news segment, the anchor in the video spoke about the 2006 - 2008 Singur protests in West Bengal, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and activists had protested land acquisition for a Tata Nano factory.

  • The anchor clearly says that it showed Rajnath Singh expressing the BJP's support for Mamata Banerjee during the 2006 protests, with the video carrying the date stamp "03.12.06".

  • Using the keywords 'BJP Singur' in Bengal on ABP Ananda's YouTube channel, we came across the full segment here, which also stated that Singh's statement was from 2006.

A keyword search led us a transcript of Singh's 2008 address at BJP's National Council Meeting, where he said that he had "personally visited" Banerjee in Singur and expressed support.

The transcript is from a 2008 speech.

(Source: BJP/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A clip from 2006 is being shared to falsely claim that Rajnath Singh expressed support for Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

(With inputs from Abhishek Anand.)

Also ReadVideo of India Today Report on JD Vance Not Reaching Pakistan Is a Deepfake

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT