Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of India Today Report on JD Vance Not Reaching Pakistan Is a Deepfake

Video of India Today Report on JD Vance Not Reaching Pakistan Is a Deepfake

We found that the video is a deepfake and doesn't show an authentic India Today report.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video of an <em>India Today</em> report&nbsp;where anchor Gaurav Sawant claims JD Vance might not reach Pakistan is going viral.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated video of an India Today report where anchor Gaurav Sawant claims JD Vance might not reach Pakistan is going viral. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been going viral on social media claiming that US Vice President JD Vance's plane will turn back and not reach Pakistan.

What did the video show?: The video shows English TV news channel India Today's anchor Gaurav Sawant reporting that, according to Israeli sources, US Vice President JD Vance will not reach Pakistan and that he will divert his plane and go back to the USA.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage from an India Today report.

Also ReadFact-Check: No, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Didn’t ‘Lash Out’ at Indian Media

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens; however, we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • This led us to run the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, which showed that the video was generated using AI.

Here are the results of the DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source:DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

India Today's clarification: India Today posted a clarification on X stating that the viral video was digitally manipulated from India Today's broadcast of the India First show.

India Today clarified that the viral video was digitally manipulated

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • The original broadcast was a report on the Pakistani Prime Minister's conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister. The footage, which was aired on 9 April, was digitally manipulated.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being circulated with the false claim that it shows authentic footage from an India Today report.

Also ReadThis Video of Pakistani Panelist Mocking Chitra Tripathi During Debate Is Edited

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