This Clip Doesn’t Show CRPF Personnel Taking Action Against Goons in West Bengal

A video of security personnel dragging and holding a few men is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident from West Bengal ahead of the state assembly polls.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "After the entry of CRPF in Bengal, the atmosphere has changed. Goons are being dragged out from wherever they are hiding. No more talks, strong direct action has begun. In Bengal, there will be no Muslim rule, only Hindu rule."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to January and shows Bangladeshi army personnel lathi-charging students during a protest over the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi's murder.
This meant the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: On running a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across a news report published on Daily Lokaloy's website.
It said that at least 23 individuals were allegedly injured after army personnel lathi-charged students protesting over the killing of Osman Hadi.
The incident took place at the Sher-e-Bangla Park intersection located in Bangladesh's Panchagarh. The protestors demanded four points, which included the arrest of trial of Osman Hadi's killers.
Finding the original video: As the viral clip carried a watermark that said "News21", we searched for the name and found a Facebook handle named 'NEWS 21 BANGLA TV'.
It was shared on 11 January and its caption loosely translated to, "Army goes into action if the road in Panchagarh is blocked in protest against Hadir."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is old and is unrelated to West Bengal.
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