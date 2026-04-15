Old Clip of Major Fire Breaking Out Falsely Linked to Workers’ Protest in Noida

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A video of smoke billowing from a massive fire is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent workers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.
What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "This is the noida sector 62 now... (sic)."
What's the truth?: The video dates back to March of this year and shows a fire breaking out at a chemical factory located in the Anandnagar MIDC area of Maharashtra. This clearly meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: On running a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across similar visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Akela Bureau of Investigation'.
It was posted on 9 March and its caption suggested that the video showed a fire breaking out at the Shri Ganesh Chemical Company in the Anandnagar MIDC area in Maharashtra's Thane district.
News reports: A report published in Lokmat on 9 March said that a major fire broke out at Shri Ganesh Chemicals Company in the Anandnagar MIDC area. The fire became uncontrollable and multiple explosions were reported, which further caused panic.
The official YouTube channel of ABP Majha shared a video report on the incident, which also showed similar visuals.
It was shared on 9 March and its title loosely translated to, "Ambarnath Fire: Fire broke out at a chemical company in Ambernath, the road also caught fire as chemicals came onto the road."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being falsely linked to the recent protests in Noida.
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