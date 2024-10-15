Old Clip Shared To Claim That PM Modi Admitted to EVM Tampering in Haryana Polls

advertisement
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on a microphone is being shared on social media platforms.
The video shows the number of seats of different parties in the Haryana elections and a text band stating, "It doesn't happen like this, EC and EVM have to be set long in advance."
In the clip, he says, "Our planning is not done like this. You might think that we have done these things last moment. It is not like this. Planning is done in detail to organise things."
Those sharing have linked it to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) tampering charges levelled by the Congress party in the Haryana polls.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
This video is from 2019 and was taken when PM Modi conducted a press conference after the campaigning for the then General elections had concluded, hence, it predates the recent Haryana Assembly polls.
In the clip, PM Modi was talking about the party's planning and management for the then Lok Sabha elections.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. We came across the video on Sansad TV's YouTube page from .
We heard the entire press address given by the prime minister and found no mention of EVMs.
Team WebQoof then traced the portions of the viral video in the YouTube video.
Around 9:50 minutes of the video, PM Modi discussed the vast scale of election management was done in the country. He urged the journalists to research about this topic.
Around 10:35 minutes, he said, "My first meeting was in Meerut, last was in Madhya Pradesh. The two are linked. The revolution of 1857 was Meerut. Today I went to Madhya Pradesh, Bhima Nayak, a tribal person from there, who led the 1857 fight and was given the punishment of being hanged to death."
At 10:59 minutes, we can hear the portion in the viral video where he said, "It means our programs are not on the whim. You might think that we have done these things last moment. It is not like this. Planning is done in detail to organise things."
Similarly, NDTV Profit also published this press address on their YouTube. You can hear the portion in the viral video 34:10 minutes onwards.
He spoke about the process of election management and how processes are undertaken during polls and not about EVMs.
Context: After the loss in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress disputed the results, accusing the violation of rules and manipulation of EVMs, a claim dismissed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as being from 'disgruntled losers'.
Speaking to The Quint, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "If people don't get shocked with the way things are happening in the name of an election, in the name of counting, why are people shocked when we point out these anomalies."
Conclusion: An old video of PM Modi has been shared to falsely claim that he admitted to EVM tampering in Haryana elections.
