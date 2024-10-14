Video of Vandalised Durga Idol in Hyderabad Shared With Misleading Claim

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Vandalised Durga Idol in Hyderabad Shared With Misleading Claim

DCP Central Zone Hyderabad Akshansh Yadav told the press that there was no communal angle to the incident.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
A video showing a broken idol of Hindu deity Durga, with offerings strewn across the shrine, is being widely shared on social media, where users are expressing outrage over the incident.

The claim: The video is being shared with text in English which reads, "Outrageous: Maa Durga idol vandalized in Hyderabad.. Not Pakistani Hyderabad but Congress ruled Indian Hyderabad (sic)."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

His post gathered over 6.6 lakh views at the time of writing this report.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim lacks context.

  • The vandal was identified as Krishnaiah Goud, who the police referred to as a "vagabond" with an "unsound mind."

  • He reportedly committed the act as he was looking for food or some money.

How did we find out the truth?: Using Google Lens, we ran a reverse image search on the video.

  • This led us to a report by Telangana Today, which carried several screenshots of the viral video.

The vandal was identified by Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav.

(Source: Telangana Today/Screenshot)

  • It mentioned that the incident took place at a pandal (a temporary pavilion) at Exhibition Ground in Hyderabad's Nampally.

  • Speaking to the press, Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav identified the vandal as Krishnaiah Goud, a "vagabond" from Nagarkurnool district, the report said.

  • Goud reportedly confessed that he had gone to the venue "in search for food" but when he did not find any, "he got angry and vandalised the idol and damaged the pandal," said DCP Yadav.

  • Another report by India Today mentioned that the man was "mentally unsound," and corroborated that Goud was looking for food.

The DCP also dismissed any communal angle to the incident in a report by The Siasat Daily.

We also came across the same information in a video byte by DCP Yadav in an X post by media agency ANI, where he added that Goud entered the pandal around 3 am.

Conclusion: The Durga idol at Exhibition Ground in Hyderabad's Nampally was vandalised by one Krishnaiah Goud, a "vagabond" who was looking for food.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

