This Viral Quote on Decision-Making Wasn’t Made by Late Industrialist Ratan Tata

Tata had clarified that he did not make this statement at an event in 2015.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | This statement was not made by late industrialist Ratan Tata.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check | This statement was not made by late industrialist Ratan Tata. 

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A statement purportedly made by late industrialist Ratan Naval Tata is going viral on the internet with several users hailing him for his style of decision-making.

What does the quote say?: The viral quote read, "I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Is this claim true?: No. Tata had denied making the viral statement during a special ceremony in HEC Paris in 2015.

How did we find that out?: We searched for the entire quote on Google and came across a Facebook post by media organisation Business Today.

  • It was published on 20 September 2022 and its caption mentioned, "'I don't believe in taking right decisions, I take decisions and make them right,' is a statement that Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts & Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons denied making at a special ceremony in HEC Paris in April 2015.."

  • Taking this as hint, we searched on YouTube with the words "HEC Paris 2015 ratan tata" and found the full-version of Tata's interaction at the ceremony.

  • It was uploaded on a channel called 'HEC Paris' on 4 June 2015 with the title that said, "Ratan N. Tata receives Honoris Causa degree at HEC Paris."

  • At around the 16:00 mark of the video, a person can be seen questioning Tata about the same quote and that how he came to adapt the philosophy.

  • To this, Tata had responded by saying, "I am sorry, I am going to upset you but Facebook or Twitter made that statement. That was never made by me."

Conclusion: Evidently, the viral quote has been misattributed to late industrialist Ratan Tata.

