Old Video From Russia Passed Off as Recent Clip From Nepal Plane Crash

This video is from August 2021, when an aircraft crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region of Russia.
Sarvajeet Singh Chauhan
Fact-Check | The video is old and from Russia's Moscow.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

After a plane of Yeti Airlines travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed in Nepal on 15 January, a video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that it is from the same incident.

What does the video show?: In the video, flames can be seen emerging from the plane after which it crashes resulting in a huge explosion. Social media users have shared the video with a caption mentioning that it is from the recent plane crash that happened in Nepal.

What is the truth?: The viral video is neither recent and nor is it from Nepal. It is from August 2021, when an aircraft crashed during its test flight near Moscow, Russia.

How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • This led us to the viral video uploaded on 17 August 2021 on an unverified Twitter account named 'AeroNews'.

  • The caption said that an II-112 military transport plane, which had three people on board, crashed in the Moscow region.

News reports of the incident: Taking the caption as a clue, we performed a keyword search on Google.

  • We found a report published by Reuters on 17 August 2021.

  • It mentioned that the United Aircraft Corporation, the manufacturer of the prototype IIyushin II-112V military transport aircraft, said that the aircraft carrying three people crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region.

The report was published on 17 August 2021.

Further, we also found a video of the incident uploaded on The Times of India's official YouTube channel.

What happened in Nepal?: According to reports, ATR-72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines had flown from Kathmandu to Pokhara carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members in the 72-seater aircraft. The plane had reached near Pokhara when it crashed a few seconds before landing.

Conclusion: It is clear that a two-year-old video from Russia is being falsely shared to claim that it shows visuals of the recent plane crash in Nepal.

