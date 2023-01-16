Old Image of a Crashed Plane in the Woods Passed Off as That From Nepal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Image of a Crashed Plane in the Woods Passed Off as That From Nepal

This image shows a plane that crashed in 1983 in Browning Knob in North Carolina.
Fact-check: The image shows an old plane crash and in unrelated to the recent plane crash that happened in Nepal.

An old photo showing a crashed plane in the woods is going viral on social media, claiming that it is a recent one following the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, on Sunday, 15 January. 

An archive can be seen here.

(Similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Where is the photo from?: The photo is from the United States of America's North Carolina and shows a plane that crashed in 1983.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the photo and found the same picture uploaded on Unsplash, a website dedicated to photography and owned by Getty Images. 

  • The image was clicked by Leslie Cross and uploaded on 29 June 2021.

  • Cross mentioned the location to be the Blue Ridge Mountains, United States.

This photo is from 2021.

  • Further, we found another photo of the same plane that crashed in the US on Alamya stock image website.

  • The image was titled 'Plane crash site on Browning Knob North Carolina'.

  • On comparing the viral image with this image, we found similarities.

Comparison between the viral image and the Alamy image.

Old incident of a plane crash from USA: This image shows the aircraft, Cessna 414A Chancellor, that crashed on 24 November 1983.

  • The location was Browning Knob in North Carolina.

  • The crash resulted in the killing of both people on board.

  • The crash site can also be seen on Google maps.

Conclusion: The image shows an old plane crash unrelated to the recent plane crash in Nepal.

