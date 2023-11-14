Old Clip of Palestinian Child and Activist’s Arrest by Israelis Shared as Recent

Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2015 and shows Israeli forces arresting a Palestinian boy and an activist.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing uniformed and armed men taking away a boy and a man is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim?: Users have written that it shows a Palestinian father and child being taken away by Israeli forces.
An archive of the post can be found here.
This post recorded three million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is it true?: This claim is false.
The video dates back to 2015 and shows Israeli forces arresting the head of board members of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) and activist Munther Amira and a 6-year-old child, Abdallah Lutfi Yousef from Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some.
We found the same video on a Facebook page named Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, which was uploaded on 17 November 2015.
The PSCC is a grassroots formation community-based resistance group spreading Palestine's cause in a non-violent manner.
It was uploaded with a caption that read: "Israeli occupation forces arrest of activist, and head of board members, of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, Munther Amira,
and 6-year-old child, Abdallah Lutfi Yousef from Aida refugee camp."
Taking a cue from this, we ran a relevant keyword search and found news reports by RT and PNN Network that also dated back to 2015.
RT reported on 18 November 2015 that the video was uploaded by the PSCC showed Israeli forces at the Aida refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, forcefully detaining two people, including a small boy.
Similarly PNN's story from 17 November 2015 noted that the child was released after an hour due to the pressure from the "Palestine's military liason and Amira was transferred to an unknown place."
Here is a preview of the report. This page has been translated from Arabic to English.
Conclusion: Clearly the viral claim is false. The video is old from 2015 and shows an activist and child being taken away by Israeli forces unlike a father and son as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)