Rupi Kaur Calls White House's Reply 'Gaslighting' After Rejecting Diwali Invite

Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, who declined an invitation to a Diwali event hosted by the Biden administration due to its support for Israel amid the Gaza bombardment, expressed disappointment over the White House's response.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, addressing the rejection during a press briefing, acknowledged differing opinions, stating, "Everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion."

In response, Kaur took to X, condemning the administration's lack of compassion for both Palestinian and Israeli lives lost.