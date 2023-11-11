US, India Express Support for Israel Following 2+2 Dialogue: Key Highlights

India and the United States (US) on Friday, 10 November, concluded their 5th India-US Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, having covered a range of subjects, including the Israel-Hamas war, the future of the Indo-Pacific region, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting was conducted between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken respectively. The two delegations also released a joint statement following their discussions.

Here are the key highlights of the meeting:

1. Noting the "terrorist" attacks against Israel, the US and India reiterated their stand with the country against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including with regard to the protection of civilians. They also called for an immediate release of all remaining hostages.

2. The delegations committed to continue coordinating with partners in West Asia on humanitarian assistance to meet the "urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza".