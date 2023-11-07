Fact-Check: Video From USA Viral as 'Angels' Seen in Jerusalem's Skyline

Fact-Check: This video is not from Jerusalem.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video with several people looking at some lights in the sky is being shared by several social media users.
What is the claim?: Users have claimed it shows 'angels' in the sky in Jerusalem, Israel.
A person in the video can be heard saying, "Hallelujah, Jesus!"
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.
What is the truth?: The claim is false as the video is from Muncie, Indiana in the United States of America (USA).
The video was first shared on 20 October and according to reports, it shows spotlights' from the Ball State University Homecoming Event the night before their Homecoming Game.
How did we find out?: We conducted a Google reverse image on some frames of the viral video and came across a post by an X user named Ed Krassenstein, whose post shed details about the video.
The user mentioned that the "Halloween: Celestial Origins" planetarium show was held at the Ball State University which is "right down the street" from the place where the video was shot.
Taking a cue from the post on X, we looked for more reports and found one by Michigan radio channel, WKFR 103.3 also said that the lights could be 'spotlights' from the Ball State University Homecoming Event the night before their Homecoming Game.
The report mentioned that the video was shared on Facebook user by one Marilyn Smith on 21 October.
After going through the user's profile and comments on the video, we were able to find the exact location where the video was shot - Chariots of Fire located at 700 South Madison, Muncie, Indiana.
We matched a frame of the viral video and the Google map street view of the said congregation and found similarities.
Swipe right to see the similarities.
Here are the similarities in the video and the Google Map Street View.
On the Ball State student run TV organisation, Newslink Indiana, we found that the halloween celestial origins planetarium shows were held on 30 September, 7 and 8 October and 28 and 29 October
We also looked for the date of the university's homecoming event, which was mentioned in the radio channel's report which was between 16 to 21 October.
We were unable to independently confirm the source of the light in the sky.
Conclusion: While we were unable to conclusively find the reason behind the lights in the sky, the claim that is shows "angels in Jerusalem" is false as the video is from Indiana in the USA.
