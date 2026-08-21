Video of Mahua Moitra Being Detained Falsely Linked To Hate Speech Case

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A video of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra being carried away by police personnel is being shared on social media.
Users have linked it the to the arrest warrant that a district court in West Bengal issued against her, in connection to a hate speech case, where she was charged with allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is old and from Delhi.
The video dates back to October 2023 and shows Moitra being detained by the Delhi Police.
At the time of writing this report, Moitra was not detained by the police in connection to the hate speech case.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search led us to a video report shared on Times of India's verified YouTube channel on 4 October 2023.
Its description mentioned that Moitra, along with several other TMC leaders, were forcefully removed from New Delhi's Krishi Bhawan and were later detained.
The leaders had staged a sit-in to meet the then-Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who had reportedly refused to meet them after making them wait for over three hours.
Moitra had also shared the same video on her official X account.
Another report published by Hindustan Times on 6 October 2023 said that the party's leaders had been "protesting the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) dues by the Centre."
Moitra told the publication that Jyoti had initially given them appointment, but refused to meet them despite them having waited, calling her a "liar" after the latter said that she had been waiting for the TMC's delegation, but they did not show up.
Team WebQoof had previously debunked another claim which was being shared along with this video back in 2023, when social media users had falsely claimed that it showed Moitra being carried away after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video of TMC MP Mahua Moitra being carried away by police personnel is being falsely linked to the recent arrest warrant issued in connection to the hate speech case against her.
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