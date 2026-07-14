TMC's Account Freeze Is the Latest Test of the ED's Sweeping Powers

Since 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has featured quite prominently in the press, albeit under not-so-favourable circumstances. The timing and case choices in Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, and, most recently, West Bengal have proven to be quite controversial. The investigating and detaining powers the ED enjoys under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) have also been extensively discussed and critiqued.

What happens when a central agency, wielding considerable power with limited independent legal scrutiny, becomes a tool for pursuing an Opposition—especially regional leaders—that has lost political patronage and, with it, any certainty over its own finances? The issue, then, ceases to be one concerning political parties alone and transforms into one pertaining to the very legal architecture that empowers such selective enforcement, which effectively operates as an invisible baton.