'You Can Cut My Head Off But I’ll Never Join BJP': The Mahua Moitra Interview

You mention lucre and fear as the reasons for leaders leaving. But not all of them have cases against them... What explains their departure then? Is it just big bucks?

I would like to ask them the same... what explains their departure?

MPs are separate from the Assembly. The BJP was not in power in Bengal untill now. But in 2019, they got 18 MPs out of Bengal, who served their full term. They got 12 MPs out of Bengal in 2024, who are currently serving their full term. We have a federal system, where the legislatures are different from the Parliament of India. Thus, each of these MPs has been elected, like I have been in 2024, to serve out a full five-year term, irrespective of what happens in the state Legislative Assembly. If you have been elected two years ago on a TMC ticket by defeating a BJP candidate... the people of Bengal chose you, a TMC candidate, over a BJP candidate.

Secondly, when the elections were underway, each of these leaders was campaigning for the TMC in their own area. Why did they not voice their dissent then, if they thought the party was full of dacoits and looters and thieves? If they had a problem with Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, or anybody else... they may voice it. I have openly voiced my criticisms about many things I had a problem with. But none of them did.

Why did they not resign before? Like Mausam Noor, who resigned from the party before the polls, and then contested elections on another party's ticket. That's fine, it's fair and square.