Old Visuals From 2020 Shared as Recent Clash Between India-China in Tawang

Two photographs showing a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and a video showing a member of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) nursing a bleeding solider has gone viral on the internet in the backdrop of the recent clash between the two countries in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.

The claim: The photographs are being shared with a claim that 100 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash, whereas the video showing a bleeding Chinese soldier was shared to claim that PLA troops were injured in the recent clash.