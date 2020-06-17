The Indian Army on Wednesday, 17 June, released a list of names of jawans who lost their lives in the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan with the Chinese PLA on Monday.After initial reports of three jawans getting martyred in the clash, the Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that 17 others had succumbed to their injuries due to sub-zero temperatures.Here is the list of names released by the Indian Army:Col B Santosh Babu (Hyderabad)Nb Sub Nuduram Soren (Mayurbhanj)Nb Sub Mandeep Singh (Patiala)Nb Sub Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur)Hav K Palani (Madurai)Hav Sunil Kuma (Patna)Hav Bipul Roy (Meerut)Nk Deepak Kumar (Rewa)Sep Rajesh Orang (Birgham)Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha (Sahibganj)Sep Ganesh Ram (Kanker)Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan (Kandhamal)Sep Ankush (Hamirpur)Sep Gurbinder (Sangrur)Sep Gurtej Singh (Mansa)Sep Chandan Kumar (Bhojpur)Sep Kundan Kumar (Saharsa)Sep Aman Kumar (Samstipur)Sep Jai Kishore Singh (Vaishali)Sep Ganesh Hansda (East Singhbhum)(Catch all live updates on the India-China tensions here.)A wreath laying ceremony was earlier held in Leh for a few soldiers, ANI reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the sacrifice of jawans in Ladakh won’t go in vain and that India can give a befitting reply if instigated.“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated” he said.“Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families and stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain,” the Indian Army said in a statement.PM Calls For All-Party Meeting to Discuss India-China Tensions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.