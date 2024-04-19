Clipped Video Of Owaisi's Speech from 2021 Revived, Shared With Communal Angle

A small clip of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s speech is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Owaisi say?: He says: “Yogi will not always be the Chief Minister. Modi will not always be the Prime Minister. Us, Muslims, are silent because of the time. We will not forget your injustices. Allah with his power will destroy you. Things will change according to the time. Who will save you?”

What are the users saying?: Those sharing claimed that Owaisi delivered a speech of a communal nature.

Who shared it?: This post was shared by Richa Rajpoot, who is the head of social media for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttar Pradesh youth wing.