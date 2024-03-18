Deepfake Videos of Asaduddin Owaisi Reciting Hindu Prayers Goes Viral as Real

Fact-check: A deepfake video of Asaduddin Owaisi chanting Hindu prayers is going viral as real.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Two videos showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi reciting Hindu chants is going viral on social media.
One of them shows him reciting the Shiva Tandava Stotra while the other shows him singing a prayer dedicated to Hindu deity Krishna.
An archive can be seen here.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across the longer version of the same video on YouTube.
This was shared by News18 Urdu on 26 October 2022 and showed Owaisi delivering a speech at Bijapur, Karnataka.
We found the original version of the video on AIMIM's official YouTube channel.
The viral video can be seen from 09:36 timestamp.
It showed him taking digs at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while talking about elections in Bijapur.
He also calls out BJP's 'anti-Muslim' campaigns and makes a remark on beef export from India.
Nowhere in his speech does he recite Shiv tandava stotra or any other Hindu prayer.
We also found another YouTube video which matches the audio of Shiv Tandava Stotra.
Conclusion: A deepfake video of Asaduddin Owaisi chanting Hindu prayers is going viral as real.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)