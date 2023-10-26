Old Video Viral as Israeli Missile Hitting Hezbollah Militants at Lebanon Border

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Viral as Israeli Missile Hitting Hezbollah Militants at Lebanon Border

This video has been on the internet since 2018, predating the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video is going viral to claim that it shows a rocket hitting Hezbollah Terrorists at Lebanon-Israel Border.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a missile hitting an area where uniformed men were sitting is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Hezbollah militants 'celebrating' Hamas' attack on the Lebanon-Israel border.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is old and unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an Iranian video-sharing service, Aparat, carrying the same video.

  • This video was shared by Aparat on 1 September 2020 and it stated that it showed a rocket hitting an ISIS member.

This video was shared by Aparat in 2020.

  • We found another video on YouTube from 24 December 2018 which showed the same viral clip.

  • According to the Turkish title on this video, it showed members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

This video was shared in 2018.

Although we haven't been able to confirm the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.

Conclusion: An old video is going viral to claim that it shows a rocket hitting Hezbollah Terrorists at Lebanon-Israel Border.

