Old Video From Syria Falsely Shared as 'Hamas Burning Israeli Soldiers Alive'

This video dates back to 2016 and shows Turkish soldiers being burned alive by ISIS.
Fact-Check: An old video from Syria has gone viral to claim that it shows Hamas group recently burning alive two Israeli soldiers.

(Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals)

A video showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage and then set on fire is going viral on social media to claim that it shows 'terrorists of Hamas burning alive two Israeli soldiers'.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the viral video due to the distressing nature of the clip.)

This video is going viral on social media.

What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2016 and shows the Islamic State (ISIS) group burning two Turkish soldiers alive.

How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply on the viral claim which said that this is an old video from Syria.

These are replies on the viral X post.

The incident is from Syria and dates back to 2016.

  • The reports also stated that ISIS posted this 19-minute video which was supposedly shot in the IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

  • We also came across the same viral video shared by ABP Ananda on 23 December 2016.

Conclusion: An old video from Syria has gone viral to claim that it shows Hamas group recently burning alive two Israeli soldiers.

