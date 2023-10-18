Old Video From Syria Falsely Shared as 'Hamas Burning Israeli Soldiers Alive'

Fact-Check: An old video from Syria has gone viral to claim that it shows Hamas group recently burning alive two Israeli soldiers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals)
A video showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage and then set on fire is going viral on social media to claim that it shows 'terrorists of Hamas burning alive two Israeli soldiers'.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the viral video due to the distressing nature of the clip.)
This video is going viral on social media.
What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2016 and shows the Islamic State (ISIS) group burning two Turkish soldiers alive.
How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply on the viral claim which said that this is an old video from Syria.
These are replies on the viral X post.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several reports by Hindustan Times, Al Arabia News, New York Post, Fox News, The Sun and the Syrian Human Rights Committee.
All these reports carried screengrab from the viral video and were shared in December 2016.
The reports stated that it showed a video released by the Islamic State (ISIS) group purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive.
The incident is from Syria and dates back to 2016.
The reports also stated that ISIS posted this 19-minute video which was supposedly shot in the IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.
We also came across the same viral video shared by ABP Ananda on 23 December 2016.
